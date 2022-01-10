Govt Stresses On Linking Weavers, Artisans Through e-com Platforms

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (IANS): With special focus on the livelihoods of those involved in handloom and handicraft sectors, Union Textile minister Piyush Goyal has called for putting more focus on implementation of schemes for these sectors, stressing on the need to link weavers and artisans through e-commerce platforms and leveraging of technology.

During a review meeting of the functioning of the ministry of Textiles, its autonomous bodies and PSUs under its administrative control, Goyal stressed on the need for further simplification of processes and called for an effective online dashboard-based monitoring system for transparency.

Goyal asked the officials to work with a motto to increase the share of weavers/artisans in consumer spending as done by Amul for milk producers.

The minister advised the officials to properly implement SAMARTH, the skill development initiatives of the ministry. He emphasised on the use of technology for effective monitoring for better outcomes.

He also reviewed the works of the PLI scheme for textiles and directed for the finalisation of the scheme guidelines for PM MITRA quickly so that proposals can be invited from state governments.

He advised all officials to maintain good communication with the state government functionaries to improve the outcome and impact of the Central government schemes. In this regard, he asked the officers to organise a virtual conference with the state secretaries responsible for this sector.

