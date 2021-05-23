GRD Pharmaceuticals contributes in CM’s Relief Fund

HT Bureau

Guwahati, May 22: Responding to the clarion call of the chief minister to help vaccinate more people, GRD Pharmaceuticals came forward and contributed an amount of Rs. 12 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Saturday. Renowned social worker Ashok Dhanuka and young industrialist Dr Ghanshyam Dhanuka handed over the cheque to Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office. The amount will be used to vaccinate almost two thousand people in the coming days.

On this occasion, Dhanuka said, “Every single vaccine is valuable in this era of corona pandemic. In such a situation, we are inspired by the appeal made by the chief minister Dr. Sarma. We today handed over a cheque of Rs. 12 lakh rupees to him to help in vaccinating 2000 persons. Our small contribution can not only save many lives, but can also prevent many families from being shattered.”