Hand sanitisers and hygiene products available at MRP fixed by govt: CDAA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: Amid the lockdown, many news reports about non-availability of sanitisers and other related products in the market have been doing the rounds. In a statement to media president Dr NL Agarwala and secretary Jitu Barman of the Chemists & Druggists Association of Assam (CDAA) has clarified and informed that corona related hygiene products including hand sanitisers, masks, etc. have been made available by members of the association at all retail chemists counters that too at MRPs fixed by the government in larger public interest.

Notably, local manufacturers of Assam took the lead in making these products available at government recommended prices while maintaining the quality. The ‘Handuser-C’ of the GRD Pharmaceuticals was the first brand of the NE Region which not only took care of the shortage of sanitizers but also matched the prices recommended by the government. Ghanshyam Dhanuka of the GRD Pharmaceuticals also assured that there is sufficient stock available at Government rates to cater North East at large. He added that customers should refrain from buying sanitizers above government rates.

The association however regretted the sudden growth in sanitiser manufacturing companies in different nook and corner of the state and majority of them are producing sanitisers and other products without having requisite licences or expertise. Such companies and individuals are also producing masks and selling them at higher prices thereby violating the provision of different Acts under which these products are regulated and distributed.