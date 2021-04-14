HCL to host India’s Premier Critical Reasoning Platform

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 13: HCL announced ‘HCL Jigsaw’, a critical reasoning platform designed to assess key 21st-century skills in young (Grade 6 to 9) students and build a culture of problem solving in the country. The registration for the championship is now open and interested students or schools can register themselves at www.hcljigsaw.com, by May 31. The Pan-India competition will take place virtually in two rounds – Qualifier (June 24-27) and Finale (July 17-18).

Commenting on the initiative, Sundar Mahalingam, chief strategy officer, HCL Corporation said, “At HCL, we believe in multiplying the potential of not just individuals but communities at large. A key step in this direction is that we equip young individuals with 21st-century skills and attitudes to produce innovative solutions, leveraging creative thinking and problem-solving skills, as they grow into leaders of tomorrow. Several researches have also consistently outlined the need to nurture these skills in children. Given this, HCL’s pioneering new initiative – HCL Jigsaw will provide a platform to young students to assess their cognitive abilities and empower them to think methodically and holistically for solving real-world problems.”