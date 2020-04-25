HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: HDFC Bank deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers during the lockdown in Guwahati city on Saturday.

The Mobile ATM will eliminate the need to move out of the locality to withdraw cash. The locations for deployment are being identified in consultation with all local municipal authorities across Guwahati city and will be covering 3-5 locations between 10 am and 5 pm every day.

“During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone to stay home and stay safe. Our Mobile ATM facility will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19,” said Sandeep Kumar, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank.