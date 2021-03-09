HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Unnati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 8: On the occasion of International Women’ Day, HDFC bank announced the launch of SmartUp Unnati, a dedicated programme for mentoring women entrepreneurs by women leaders at the bank. As a part of the programme, over the next one year, senior women leaders from HDFC Bank with expertise spanning domains will mentor women entrepreneurs in helping them achieve their goals. This programme is available only to existing customers and will initially target over 3000 women entrepreneurs associated with the Bank’s SmartUp programme.

“We firmly believe in providing ‘equal opportunity’ and have facilitated women’s empowerment over the years. In the start-up ecosystem, women entrepreneurs are often faced with challenges unique to them. We believe HDFC Bank’s Smartup Unnati is the perfect platform for them to benefit from the experience of our women leaders. It will provide them access to mentorship, expand their vision, and enable them to scale up their businesses by widening their horizons,” said Smita Bhagat, country head, Government and Institutional Business, e-commerce and Start-up Banking, HDFC Bank.