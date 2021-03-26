HDFC Bank named India’s Best SME Bank by Asiamoney

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 25: HDFC Bank was adjudged the ‘India’s Best Bank for SMEs’ at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2021. The Annual Best Banks survey of the financial magazine based in Hong Kong, aims to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

Asiamoney’s award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by our editorial committee.

“The numbers are impressive. Advances to MSMEs stood at USD 28 billion as of December 31, 2020, up 38% from a year earlier and representing a compound annual growth rate of 23% in the past six years, which HDFC says makes it India’s second-largest bank for MSME lending. The bank’s management also believes the MSME lending book will soon be larger than the bank’s corporate book,” wrote Asiamoney.

“We are so excited to see our work in the SME business getting recognised and are happy that we have been able to contribute to this important sector,” said Rahul Shukla, group head – Wholesale Banking, HDFC Bank.

__________