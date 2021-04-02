Himalaya becomes official men’s grooming partner of ICC

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 1: The Himalaya Drug Company’s Men’s care range, is all set to be the official men’s grooming partner for International Cricket Council’s men’s events through 2022. This association covers the ICC World Test Championship Finals 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director, Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “Cricket is a sport that is enjoyed by everyone in India, and it is indeed a great opportunity to have associated with the world governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council. This is a fantastic opportunity to take a home grown Men’s Grooming Brand like Himalaya Men to a global platform, as it further reinforces our commitment to wellness and sports. We are extremely delighted that this partnership will further enhance our brand vision of ‘Wellness in Every Home and Happiness in Every Heart’ to our large consumer base.”

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC, said, “Our events provide leading brands an unparalleled, high-reach platform for conversations with tremendously involved and passionate fans. We are pleased to have Himalaya Men on board as a partner for some of our marquee men’s tournaments, beginning with the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand to be held in Southampton, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.”