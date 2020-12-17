Honda India Power Products Ltd reaches 5mn unit sales milestone

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) has completed 35 glorious years of its operations in the country. During the course of this memorable journey, HIPP has brought smiles to over 5 million customers in India and overseas. The company has been a trusted partner in progress for its valued customers in line with its vision of “Empower People, To Do Better”. HIPP launched its first product namely Portable Generator Model EM650 in India. With a modest network of around 100 dealerships, the company has since launched a wide range of power products like portable water pumps, general purpose engines, power tillers, brush cutters and lawn mowers supported by a nationwide network of over 600 channel partners.

Takahiro Ueda, CMD, president and CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, “We are proud to have crossed the 5 million milestone in the same year of completing 35 years of committed service to our customers. The trust bestowed upon us by our valued customers inspires us to continuously innovate and provide products of highest quality at an appropriate price. It has been an incredible journey and we will continue to offer the latest technology that delivers unmatched value to our customers.”