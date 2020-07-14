Hyundai launches new TUCSON

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 14: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) showcased 3 bestselling brands – All New CRETA, Spirited New VERNA and the new TUCSON in the ‘The Next Dimension’ through the ‘Virtual World of Hyundai’ on Tuesday.

In the Industry First ever full-scale human centric design showcase, Hyundai’s exclusive session bridged distances between the Dynamic Physical and Digital Worlds, while keeping the experience alive.

Speaking at the industry first, most advanced virtual-reality experience, SS Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL said, “We are glad to introduce you to the Virtual World of Hyundai in an exceptional digital experience – ‘The Next Dimension’. With its technological prowess, Hyundai has created a New Paradigm bringing new experience alive. It is an immersive expression of different cultures through Human Centric Design. Being an Innovation Centric organization, Hyundai has brought together the Virtual World of 3 Iconic brands – ALL New CRETA, Spirited New VERNA and the launch of the new TUCSON, in a Larger Than Life POD Lab Space creating a new benchmark in the Indian Automotive industry. With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, TUCSON is one of the best-selling SUV’s across the world. The new TUCSON unveiled recently at the Auto Expo 2020 is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India and we are confident that this SUV will set a new benchmark in Industry.”