Hyundai Motor India Foundation announces 2nd edition of H-social creator

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), a philanthropic arm of the Hyundai Motor India limited, announced the 2nd edition of globally renowned ‘H-Social Creator’, a youth contact CSR Program. Notably, H-Social creator made its debut in India in 2019 after being first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in Korea in 2015. H-Social Creator is a Youth Contact Program to build social innovators and future thinkers. The platform encourages graduate or post graduate students to develop a novel idea based on any of these four categories namely road safety, environment, clean India, with a new addition of health category. With H-Social Creator, HMIF is in the pursuit for India’s Next Social Innovator who can bring about an innovative social change for the ‘Progress for Humanity’.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “H-Social Creator portrays the innovation and aspirations of young minds bringing positive change and impacting communities. As a socially responsible brand, Hyundai is committed to the future of India realizing our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and empowering the youth for a better tomorrow. Our effort to provide budding minds with the concept of open innovation has culminated into H-Social Creator generating new ideas and resolving challenges faced by society.”