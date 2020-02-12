ICC conducts meet on women entrepreneurship

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Indian Chamber of Commerce conducted ‘ICC Inspiration-Women Entrepreneurship-Necessity to Opportunity’, on February 11 at Guwahati with an objective to bring together the leaders and successful women entrepreneurs, Business Experts, Self Help Groups and Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs to share their business strategies and experiences to inspire Women Entrepreneurs.

“Participation of women is the key for the Economic Development of the Country” was stated by Prabhat Bezboruah, Co-Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce, North East and Chairman, Tea Board of India, Bezbaruah talked about various schemes for Women Entrepreneurship which have been designed to candle the entrepreneurial inspiration for women.

Dr. Rupali Basu, Chairman, ICC, National Expert Committee on Women Entrepreneurship, Director & CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd, shared an inspirational speech to motivate the Women Entrepreneurs of North East, wherein she talked about the scopes and potentialities of the region to enhance entrepreneurship. Dr. Sriparna B Baruah, Head, Centre for Industrial Extension, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati stated that “The Country can’t grow without development of the half of the population of the country, i.e. Women.” She also shared that “Confidence, Sprit and Knowledge are the key to success in Entrepreneurship’’. She talked about the importance of awareness creation & shared that all the sectors are to be explored in terms of Women Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Guwahati; Prabhat Bezboruah, Co-Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce-North East & Chairman-Tea Board of India; Dr. Sriparna B Baruah, Head, Centre for Industrial Extension, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship; Aashish Kasad, Partner, Tax & Regulatory Services, India Region Diversity & Inclusiveness Leader; Nayana Madhu Dutta, Senior Manager-Public Affairs, CSR, Oil India Ltd; Dr. Rupali Basu, Chairman-ICC National Expert Committee on Women Entrepreneurship and other senior officials of Indian Chamber of Commerce were present during the occasion.