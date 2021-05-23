ICC holds discussion with Assam CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 22: A delegation of Indian Chamber of Commerce-North-East Initiative met the newly elected chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 20 at his office. The delegation that was led by Prabhat Bezbaruah, co-chairman-NER, ICC and chairman, Tea Board of India as well as Ishantor Sobhapandit, regional director-NER & joint director of ICC conveyed their regards on his new responsibility as the head of the State of Assam. The delegation also comprised Dr Subhash Khanna, chairman, ICC NER Health Committee and CEO, Swagat Group of Hospitals; Shantikam Hazarika, educationalist and advisor, Education Committee of ICC-NE and Sunil Saraf, chairman, ICC NER Hospitality & Service Committee & CMD, KRC Group of Hotels.

While congratulating the newly appointed chief minister, the delegation presented to his office an Action Plan recommendation for the next 100 days, for the next one year and a term Action plan for the next 5 years suggesting activities and means to enhance the various significant sectors of Trade and Commerce of Assam.

The delegation iterated that while there is a Ministry of DONER for the North-Eastern region, the larger concept of the Region as a Block and its potential is missing. The delegation hoped that with the chief minister’s intricate knowledge of the region, popularity, acceptance at large even by the opposition and acceptance as a leader in the entire region, ICC believes that the concept would finally be converted into reality.

ICC also highlighted that since the North-Eastern Region’s biggest asset is 96 % boundary being International Borders, the government of Assam’s futuristic policy can provide great advantage to the region. It also suggested substantially upgrading infrastructure for future International Connectivity under Act East Policy to be destined by Road, Rail and Air through NE and bring an identity to this important region of the country. ICC reiterated that Assam needs to focus whole heartedly in Covid-19 management during this second wave so that in each of the scores the state comes out amongst the best managed in the country. This includes fastest inoculation, least positive cases and least deaths.

________________