IDFC Mutual Fund launches IDFC Floating Rate Fund

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: IDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of IDFC Floating Rate Fund, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) opening on February 10 and closing on February 16. The Fund will endeavour to generate relatively stable returns through a portfolio comprising substantially of floating rate debt, fixed rate debt instruments swapped for floating rate returns and money market instruments.

The fund aims to invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in floating rate securities issued by corporates or the government, or convert fixed interest securities to floating via derivatives. Highlighting the rationale behind IDFC Mutual Fund launching the fund now, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (AMC) said, “In addition to the growth-oriented announcements made in the recent Union Budget, factors such as stress on banking balance sheets seem to be stabilizing. The manufacturing sector may get a boost from corporate tax cuts announced earlier alongside a robust production incentive scheme roll out and improving global trade. Government revenues are also likely to see a cyclical upswing. Additionally, monetary policy is genuinely accommodative. In our view, these cyclical factors could combine to provide potential tailwinds for the fund’s investment strategy.”

The IDFC 3-lens Debt Allocation Framework helps identify and manage risk in an investor’s debt portfolio. The framework segregates debt funds into three buckets: Liquidity, Core and Satellite. Liquidity allocations are meant for very short-term parking of surpluses or maintaining an emergency corpus. Anurag Mittal, Senior Fund Manager and Arvind Subramanian, Fund Manager and Head of Credit Research, each with over a decade of industry experience will be the fund managers. The scheme is also benchmarked against the NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index.