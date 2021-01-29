Indian Oil releases financial performance 2020-21

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: IndianOil reported Revenue from operations of INR351285 crores for the period April – December 2020 as compared to INR427348 crores in corresponding period of Financial Year 2019-20.

The Net Profit for the nine months ending December 31 is higher at INR13055 crores as compared to INR6499 crores during the corresponding period mainly on account of higher inventory gain and higher petrochemical margin during the current period.

The Revenue from Operations of Indian Oil is INR 146599 crores in Q3 2020-21 as compared to INR144835 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY 2019-20. The Net Profit for the third quarter of FY 2020-21 is INR4917 crores as compared to INR32339 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY 2019-20 which is due to higher inventory gain and higher petrochemical margin during current quarter.

Indian Oil Chairman, SM Vaidya, said, “Indian Oil sold 58.436 million tonnes of products, including exports, during the period April – December 2020. Our refining throughput for the first nine months of FY 2020-21 was 44.759 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 54.170 million tonnes during the year. The gross refining margin (GRM) during the period April – December 2020 was US$ 2.96 per bbl as compared to US$ 3.34 per bbl in corresponding period of previous financial year.”