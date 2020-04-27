Indian Railways sets records of loading 3.13 lakh tonnes of food grain in single day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: Achieving yet another feat during the lockdown, Indian Railways (IR) loaded 112 rakes equivalent to 3.13 lakh tonnes on a single day on April 22. IR beat its own previous record of loading 92 rakes equivalent to 2.57 lakh tonnes on April 9 last.

Notably, efforts are being made to ensure that farm products like food grains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lock down. The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities has been progressing in full swing during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the movement of freight trains throughout the country are being closely monitored by officials at senior level during the lockdown period to ensure that there is no scarcity. Indian Railways along with Ministry of Home affairs are also in touch with various State Governments to ensure smooth loading and unloading operations. It may be mentioned here that, an emergency freight movement control centre is working in the Ministry of Railways, to monitor the uninterrupted movement of materials for fuelling the power, transport and infrastructure sectors and other essential commodities all over Indian Railways.