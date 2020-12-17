IndiGo announces over 650 weekly flights to and from NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: IndiGo is currently operating more than 650 weekly flights to and from 8 key North-eastern cities of the country including Agartala, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati, Imphal, Jorhat and Silchar. IndiGo has been operating these flights while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Sanjay Kumar, chief revenue and strategy officer, IndiGo said, “Being the airline with the most connections from the North-eastern states to the entire country, we take immense pleasure in slowly and steadily getting back to the recovery path on the back of strengthening confidence in air travel. We are providing nonstop connectivity to our customers from Northeast to key metro cities, catering to the increasing demand for direct flights owing to the pandemic. We have established more than mandated procedures and guidelines to provide a safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machines. We will continue to strengthen our network and connectivity in the Northeast, in line with the government policies and focus on development in the region.”