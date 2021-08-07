Industry experts laud RBI’s monetary policy

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 6: Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, addressed the bi-monthly monetary policy committee statement on Friday. In a bid to remain in ‘whatever it takes’ mode to revive growth, the apex monetary institution has decided to keep the GDP growth forecast unchanged at 9.5 percent for the current financial year.

Reacting to this, SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB said, “The RBI has rightly prioritised growth over inflation to rejuvenate economic growth on a durable basis and mitigate the extraordinary impact of Covid-19. The decision of keeping the repo rate unchanged along with maintenance of accommodative stance is on expected lines as low-interest rates are critical to economic revival. Additional liquidity measures through the extension of the deadline of the ‘On tap TLTRO’ scheme till December 31, 2020, will have positive implications for stressed sectors like retail, MSME and real estate. Amendment of guidelines related to export credit in foreign currency and restructuring of Derivative contracts is a much-needed move to ensure a smooth transition from LIBOR and meeting the incipient challenges. Deferral for the achievement of financial parameters under Resolution framework 2.0 will address the revival difficulties faced by the businesses in meeting the operational parameters.”

Kamal Khetan, CMD, Sunteck Realty said, “The Reserve Bank’s accommodative stance is ideal to sustain a broader economic recovery. While the optimism about a steady economic recovery is gladdening, we believe that the recovery may need some more room from a good monetary-fiscal policy combination. The real estate industry is making recovery across many markets. With home loans still remaining at bottom levels, we believe the buying activity will soon be accelerated by those who have not used this favourable scenario to their advantage yet.”