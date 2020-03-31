Tuesday, March 31
Isuzu Motors India realigns launch plan of BS VI vehicles

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu Motors India, announced that owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it has realigned its plans to introduce its BS VI models to the later part of the 2nd quarter of 2020-21 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Isuzu Motors India has also informed its customers across the country regarding the current Service schedules and eligibility. All vehicles whose warranty expires during the period of March 15 – April 15 will now have their warranties extended until May end.

