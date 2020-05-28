ITC’s B Natural, Amway India collaborate to launch fruit beverages

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: In a unique partnership, ITC’s B Natural and Amway India came together to launch the first of its kind B Natural+ range for the Indian consumer.

Notably, ITC’s team of scientists at LSTC have been working on various health and nutrition areas for nearly a decade.

This Clinically proven ingredient has been tested in a randomized, double-blind placebo controlled clinical study conducted over a period of 3 months keeping in mind all the guidelines by ICMR and the study is registered in CTRI. To ensure that the B Natural + range reaches consumers through a credible and expert partner and to get quick consumer feedback, this range is being launched with Amway India.

As a strategic partner in the space of health and immunity, Amway India is expected to further accelerate reach to the consumers. Subsequently, the new range will also be available nationally across modern trade format, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, through ITC’s PAN-India distribution network.

Commenting on this unique partnership, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive − Foods Division, ITC Ltd. “At ITC, we are committed to developing world class Indian products that address the needs of the Indian consumer. Given the current health crisis, Immunity of the entire family has emerged as a key consumer priority and B Natural proactively spearheaded the endeavour of providing an effective fruit beverage range this summer that could contribute to supporting immunity with a clinically proven ingredient. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our partnership with Amway India. This collaboration is a reflection of our synergies and our teams will be working closely on various programs in the area of health and wellness. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to make a meaningful contribution in serving our consumers and society even better.”

Talking about the collaboration, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. said “Amway is a brand of choice among health enthusiasts with Nutrilite being the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, and enjoys a strong legacy of more than 80 years of pioneering and perfecting the plant-based approach to supplementation. Backed by the best of nature and the best of science, the Nutrilite All Plant Protein is known to be a foundational ingredient for immunity building. Currently given the heightened awareness around immunity, we believe that the Nutrilite All Plant Protein, known for its immunity properties combined with B Natural’s + range, is going to offer a delicious option for strengthening immunity, and will be a compelling value proposition for the consumers.”