itel launches Vision 1 PRO

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: itel announced the launch of next gen smartphone christened “Vision 1 PRO” with bigger screen 6.52inchHD+ Waterdrop display bundled with trendy features like Triple AI Camera, multi- functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock for its discerning customers in India on Monday. Priced at INR 6599, Vision 1 PRO equipped with 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ IPS Waterdrop Incell Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “Our previous offering Vision 1 with its communication ‘Naye India Ka Naya Vision’ received an overwhelming response from consumers and aligned with providing innovative features backed with affordability, we have launched Vision 1 PRO with key communication message of ‘India Badhega Aage Naye Vision Ke Saath’ – which accords with our Vision 1 PRO smartphone in a newer, power packed and bigger avatar. Weare highly optimistic that Vision 1 PRO will set new benchmarks in the sub 7K budget segment as it comes equipped with superior and trendy features, packed at an affordable price of INR 6599/-.”

“The new world order has reinstated the significance of digitalization and have made the role of a smartphone more profound to continue our daily life. The newly launched Vision 1 PRO is aligned with the brand’s new vision— ‘itel hai. Life Sahi Hai’ which emphasizes on enjoying a better life with itel’s range of products and services. The launch of Vision 1 PRO is designed, to elevate the experience of our consumers who are looking for a high-performance smartphone with an immersive viewing experience. After establishing leadership in the sub 6K category, itel is eyeing to bring smartphones with a premium look and new-age features to be the brand of choice in the sub 7K segment.” he added.