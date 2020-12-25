Jaishankar launches veteran journalist Prem Prakash’s book

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, Government of India, launched veteran journalist and media entrepreneur Prem Prakash’s book “Reporting India: My Seventy-Year Journey as a Journalist” at Kitaab online book launch event organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation of Kolkata in association with Penguin India. Eminent litterateurs, scholars, book lovers, students and journalists from across the country joined the virtual event for an engaging hour-long session.

Reflecting on seven decades of journalistic work by Prem Prakash, Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said, “Prem Prakash’s book in reality is a celebration of his life. He has been there and done that and shaped our recollection of events and the image of India. He has always been at his detached best. Prem, a great recorder of events and history, has always been at the right place at the right time. His book is an engrossing flow which the young generation of today, less conversant of that past era, must read. India has gained enormously from his work.”

Reminiscing on what Afghanistan used to be and its future, Prem Prakash said, “Afghanistan is a tragic case. In many respects Afghanistan used to be ahead of India before it became a victim of the Cold War. The bogey of “Islam in danger” was used to create Islamic fundamentalism in Afghanistan. India is a big country and Afghanistan needs our help and we must make sure we do help them. We must ask – Why Chabahar port is taking so long to become functional? It is in India’s interest to bring Afghanistan back to what it used to be in the happy days. The Taliban took them back to the stone age.” On the quality of today’s journalism Prakash said, “There are many huge organizations now. For heaven’s sake tell your reporters to go to the field and report. Another fact is that the reporters are opinionated which isn’t good. Young journalists should read a lot, go to the locations and report facts.”

Notably, Prem Prakash is among the few journalists who interviewed all the prime ministers of India in his illustrious career spanning over seven decades. He had reported the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 from inside Bangladesh risking his life. He has been at the frontline reporting some of the historic events like liberation of Goa, India-China border war, Indo-Pak wars, Bhopal gas tragedy, attack on Rajiv Gandhi in Colombo and so on as a photographer, reporter and cameraman.