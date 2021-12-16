Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Plan at Rs 1 With 30 Days Validity

HT DESK

Jio on Wednesday introduced the cheapest prepaid plan price at 1 rupee.

The prepaid plan gives 30 days validity and is visible on the My Jio app but not the website.

The development comes shortly after Jio introduced SMS benefits for its entry-level prepaid plan priced at Rs 119, which earlier came without SMS benefits.

This plan is ideal for users who are not looking for many benefits but want to keep their plan active.

The plan is not available to all users and there is no word from the telco on how many people will be able to avail of the plan.