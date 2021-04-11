KFC hosts the ‘Biggest Virtual Burger Bash’ in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: KFC India hosted the biggest virtual burger party of India recently. KFC’s Big Burger Bash brought together popular social media stars, food communities, bloggers and consumers from across the country which also saw the participation of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. Kapoor shared his love for KFC burgers and posed for pictures with other participants at the Bash.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the Burger Bash, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India said, “KFC’s Value Burgers have been garnering much love amongst consumers since their launch earlier this year. In fact, Anil Kapoor’s epic dialogue from the campaign film has created much buzz on social and online mediums. We felt what better way to celebrate the love for KFC burgers than, by hosting the Big Burger Bash – a virtual party with a difference. We invited our KFC fans to come together and celebrate their shared love for burgers; while digging into some delectable burgers on the side. Having the legendary Anil Kapoor be a part of the Bash meant it wasn’t just the biggest bash of the year, but the most exciting too!”