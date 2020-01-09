Kia Motors India announces the winners of Australian Open Ballkids India Programme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Kia Motors India announced the winners of season two of its Australian Open Ballkids India Programme on Thursday. The selected 10 kids between 12 – 15 years of age underwent an extensive training process and will represent India among other ballkids from across the world at the iconic grand slam in January 2020.

After a successful first edition of the Ballkids Program in 2019, this year more than 250 young tennis enthusiasts from across India attended trials where they showcased their tennis expertise, agility and communication skills. The trials for the second season of the Australian Open Ballkids India Program took place in 10 cities to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tennis enthusiasts. The final squad of 10 kids was selected by the Australian Open officials who put the kids through a series of gruelling tests like the Rolling Technique and Servicing Technique among others that tested their athleticism and their on-court communication skills.

“I wish all the best to the kids who have been selected as the official Ballkids for the Australian Open 2020. There is nothing greater than pursuing your passion and being able to live it. Kia Motors has always gone beyond its core business and connected with consumers by promoting and encouraging them to explore their passions. It’s great to see so many enthusiasts believing in their passion for the sport and we at Kia are privileged to have been able to provide them with this opportunity to live their dreams. We are overwhelmed with the response for the second edition of the Australian Open Ballkids India program and will continue to support sports and the undying spirit of sportsmanship in India through such initiatives”, said Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India.