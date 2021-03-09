Kotak Life launches outdoor campaign for Kotak Health Shield in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 8: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited announced the launch of its outdoor campaign in Guwahati on Monday, to promote its comprehensive product Kotak Health Shield. The campaign is also being rolled out in other cities including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Vadodara, Nagpur, Hubli, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Thrissur and Patna.

Subhasis Ghosh, head, Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. said, “With continuous rise in chronic diseases, healthcare and health insurance should be people’s top priority. To increase awareness of Kotak Life’s first flagship health insurance product – Kotak Health Shield, we have rolled out the second phase of our outdoor campaign. The sites in each city have been carefully selected keeping in mind high visibility, location and availability that would amplify our message that any financial plan is incomplete if you have not accounted for health insurance.”