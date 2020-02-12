KTM launches Adventure 390

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: KTM launched its most awaited KTM 390 Adventure on Wednesday in Guwahati priced at INR 2,99,001 (Ex-showroom Guwahati). KTM 390 Adventure marks KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure motorcycles market in India. The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. The 390 Adventure has been conceptualized to address this trend and has been designed for adventure travel while being a great ride for everyday city use.

The 390 Adventure is purpose built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeller, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine – a state-of-the-art DOHC single cylinder head technology – derived from KTM´s high-performance race models and electronics such as EFI and ride by wire resulting in class leading 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque.

KTM India will also be engaging with their adventure community of customers & intenders through dedicated customer engagement programs like the Adventure Day & Global Marquee events like – the Adventure Rally which will involve Global & Indian KTM Mentors providing training & experience to KTM owners on different types of adventure terrains.