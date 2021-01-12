Lalan’s Coaching Classes opens new branch in Nalbari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Lalan’s Coaching Classes AND Lalan’s Integrated Academy opened a brand-new branch at Paikarkuchi, in Nabari district on Tuesday. The new branch was inaugurated in the presence of MLA Nalbari Ashok Sharma, Chairman of Zila Parishad Nitul Deka and various other eminent local people.

Commenting on the launch, MLA Sharma stated, “The coaching institute and integrated academy will be monumental in providing quality education for competitive examinations and higher secondary studies which was presently in a scarcity in the district.” Lalan Kumar, Managing Director said that Lalan’s Coaching Classes and Lalan’s Integrated Academy are going to maintain the same quality education even at their newly opened branch in Nalbari.

He further stated that the coaching institute and the integrated academy believes in creating interest towards learning in a simple way. “The coaching institute and the integrated academy will also be providing various scholarship schemes for students falling under Ujwal Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao , Mission and Jai Jawan Jai Kishan and various other schemes,” stated Ramesh Melhotra, mentor and chief advisor, Lalan’s Coaching Classes and Lalan’s Integrated Academy.