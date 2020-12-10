Land Rover Defender 110 receives 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: The award-winning New Land Rover Defender has earned another five-star review from the safety experts at Euro NCAP.

Land Rover’s most capable and durable model ever has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of test results. It combines state-of-the-art safety features with an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes and provide excellent safety credentials. Six airbags protect the driver and passengers, while up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available.

New Defender scored 85 per cent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 per cent for Safety Assist and achieved a 71 percent score for Vulnerable Road Users on its way to a five-star overall rating.

Nick Rogers, executive director, product engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “From the moment we started creating the New Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users. We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver’s experience. It’s an incredible honour to receive this recognition from Euro NCAP who have endorsed our New Defender with their five-star rating.”