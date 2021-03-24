LG water purifiers celebrates World Water Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 23: In association with Guwahati’s local Traffic Police, LG Electronics organised a road show on World Water Day. Through this roadshow LG engaged with consumers at traffic signals, creating awareness around the importance of safe drinking water and conserving it.

Organised in the heart of the city at ABC Point, promoters at the event through placard highlighted the key 5S benefits of LG water purifiers including Stainless Steel Tank with Airtight dual protection, Sensitive Digital Care with sterilisation kit, Safe Water with Mineral Booster, Save Water feature that allows for 50% saving with RO Recovery+ Filters and Surety with genuine parts and certification. The water purifiers were kept on display at the activity area for customers to experience, additionally, individuals were provided with clean drinking water samples and demonstration of the product.

Commenting on the event, branch manager Sandeep Patro, North East LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd., said, “LG is a consumer centric brand that believes in meaningful innovation. With health and hygiene being a priority for all of us, we want to create awareness around the importance of pure drinking water. Committed to provide our consumers with healthy choices, our latest water purifiers provide the purest form of drinking water. We are confident that this activity will further strengthen our position in the market.