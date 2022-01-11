23 New Offices Launched By IDP In A Single Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: IDP celebrated a proud moment by launching 23 new offices simultaneously across India on Monday. The new offices have been set up in Gandhinagar, Anand, Raipur, Shimla, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Trichy, Thrissur, Patna, Guwahati, Calicut, Agra, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Hubli, Warangal, Tirupati, Kakinada, Goa, and Nashik. With this development, IDP will now have 67 offices spanning 60 cities in India. Apart from this, IDP India also has 24 virtual offices through which students from any part of the country can connect with IDP experts.

With aggressive expansion plans in place, IDP is committed to fulfilling the study abroad dreams of every student in India. Students will now have access to world-class counselling services both via virtual and in-person mode through these new offices to study in prestigious universities and institutions across Australia, the USA, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Kumar, Regional director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 23 new offices in India. As a global leader, we take the onus of providing the best international education counselling experience across India. This time we are deepening our reach into the interiors of the country, directly targeting students residing in tier-2 cities. We are constantly working towards taking our expert guidance to every region to empower as many students as we can with the right resources and information.”

Notably, IDP is known to provide end-to-end overseas education assistance customised to students, helping them achieve their international education and career goals. Further, in the past 50 years, IDP has already placed half a million students in their dream institutions, making them a sought-after organisation recommended by 9 out of 10 students.