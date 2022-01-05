Acer Launches New Predator Desktops

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Acer unveiled its refreshed Predator Orion 5000 series gaming desktops, designed for gamers who require supreme performance and the ability to upgrade down the road on Wednesday. It further unveiled new mid-range Predator Orion 3000 series gaming desktops, an OLED Predator monitor, and an additional pair of IPS monitors that combine VESA DisplayHDR 1000-level visuals with high refresh rates.

The Predator Orion 5000 combines up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU to deliver high frame rates and incredible gaming experiences, even in the most graphically demanding games. Housed within an obsidian-hued chassis made of darkened glass and metal mesh, all this bleeding-edge hardware and ARGB flair show through a transparent side panel – the panel is also EMI-compliant, serving to protect users and their peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference. DIY enthusiasts will appreciate the chassis’ tool-less design that allows for easy access to the computer’s internals – such as to upgrade the CPUs’ air cooler to up to a 240 mm liquid cooler – and also it’s flexible configuration options that maximise future upgradability.

With up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, the Predator Orion 3000 series is designed for gamers seeking the best experience that a mid-tower rig can deliver gamers who want to max settings in their favourite titles and dive into streaming or video editing with little to no impact on performance. Up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage top the hardware off to increase responsiveness and load times, all supporting lightning-fast gaming action. Just in case 2 TB of SSD storage isn’t quite enough, 6 TB of SATA3 HDD storage is also included. The Predator Orion 3000 Series features the same attractive design as the Orion 5000, wreathed in darkened glass, plastic, metal, and mesh, with an optional transparent EMI-compliant side panel. Three 92×92 mm Predator Frost Blade 2.0 fans optimise airflow and cool the internals. Additionally, the hub of the front and rear fans have RGB LEDs built directly onto them, the lighting of which can be controlled via the Predator Sense software.

The new Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors have been carefully engineered to balance the performance gamers expect with the visual brilliance creators need. Featuring 160 Hz and 165 Hz (overclocked) refresh rates, respectfully, both of these UHD (3,840×2,160) 32-inch monitors also boast VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certifications, IPS panels that support 576-zone miniLED local dimming, Delta E<2 colour accuracy, and 99% coverage of the AdobeRGB colour gamut.