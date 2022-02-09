Actress Barsharani Bishaya Launches OPPO Reno 7 Pro

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: Leading smartphone-maker OPPO launched the all-new OPPO Reno 7 Pro mobile in the market. Renowned actor Barsharani Bishaya launched and unboxed the smartphone at JM Electronics, Guwahati in the presence of company official Anishuz Zaman, zonal sales manager; Bikash Panday, area sales manager; Pradip Karmakar, STSM and Sidharth Patni, owner JM Electronics.

Speaking at the launch, actor Bishaya maintained that OPPO has always been one of the most preferable brands in smartphone and IoT devices.

Zonal sales manager Zaman added, “Reno 7 pro stands for all the values that Reno series promises, and OPPO pulled out all the stops to give you more value with improved design. Reno 7 pro is especially known as sleekest phone with 4500 mAh battery and is available at Rs 39,999 only.”

ASM Bikash Panday informed, “On purchase of Reno 7 pro, customers can get more attractive offers like 10% cashback from leading banks HDFC, ICICI banks, and others. Also, customers can purchase Reno 7 pro at zero down payment from all finance partners.”