Airtel Launches Xstream Premium

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 10: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), took a giant leap towards democratising and growing the digital entertainment ecosystem in India with the launch of its new video streaming service – Airtel Xstream Premium on Thursday.

According to Media Partners Asia, by 2025, India’s OTT subscription market is expected to grow to USD 2 billion from the current USD 500 million. Airtel Xstream Premium launch, unlocks the exciting world of video streaming entertainment, for India’s growing tribe of digitally connected customers, with its latest launch addressing just what they wanted.

Firstly, it aggregates content from 15 Indian and global video OTT’s in one app. Customers will get access to one of the largest catalogs of over 10,500 movies & shows plus LIVE channels from SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV on Airtel Xstream Premium.

Secondly, it offers a great experience with a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search, and AI-driven personalised curation for each user. Users can access Airtel Xstream Premium across mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top-box.

Commenting on the launch Adarsh Nair, CEO – Airtel Digital said, “Airtel Xstream Premium is a game-changing innovation to democratise OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability, and distribution. As a unified digital platform, it’s a win-win proposition for customers and OTT players alike as we begin an exciting journey to make digital entertainment mainstream in India.”

Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetisation, SonyLIV, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Airtel Xstream to accelerate India’s video OTT ecosystem. Our partnership with Airtel Xstream will bring premium content – from Originals, Movies, Sports, and Sony India network content in all the leading languages and top shows from Hollywood to over 340M Airtel customers. SonyLIV’s rich content library coupled with Airtel Xstream’s deep distribution reach and massive scale capabilities make it for a perfect partnership for both sides and we look forward to a long and successful association.”

Soumya Mukherjee, VP – Revenue and Strategy, Hoichoi, said, “Hoichoi has always been committed to making its content available to a wider audience base. Airtel, being one of the most widely used networks, with a similar aim of serving people from all corners of the country, makes this partnership a truly dynamic one. This will enable Hoichoi to penetrate deeper into the Tier – II and Tier – III cities as this collaboration will provide the Airtel users with a Hoichoi subscription bundled with an attractive Airtel recharge pack.”