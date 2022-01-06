Airtel Payments Bank, Park+ Collaborate To offer FASTag Based Parking Solutions 

Friday, January 7
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: Airtel Payments Bank announced a collaboration with Park+ to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions to marquee commercial and residential properties across the country on Thursday. The collaboration aims to leverage the deep distribution reach and digital payments stack of Airtel Payments Bank to digitize the Parking ecosystem using FASTag associated with the vehicle. Park+ will offer its entire suite of FASTag services including issuance, acquiring, recharge, and technology support to Airtel Payments Bank.

Beginning with the parking fee payments, both partners are working together to enable automatic cashless payment deduction from the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle. With cashless payments, visitors will save time and will no longer not have to wait in a queue to make parking payments. The service is already operational at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) parking site, and will soon be made available at Aurangabad Airport and 32nd Avenue (32nd Milestone) in Gurugram.

