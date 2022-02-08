Airtel Payments Bank Partners With ICICI Lombard To Offer Cyber Insurance To Customers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Adding to the wide range of insurance solutions available to customers on its platform, Airtel Payments Bank has started offering Cyber Insurance in partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Airtel Payments Bank customers can purchase this cyber insurance policy within minutes using the Airtel Thanks app. This insurance comes with a zero waiting period and allows users to make multiple claims multiple times during the policy tenure, within the limits of the insured amount opted for. The policy will provide a 90-day discovery period followed by a seven-day reporting period. This means that if the insured discovers an unauthorised transaction processed from their card or account on the 90th day from the transaction date, they can still report it in the next seven days to the issuing bank or mobile wallet company.

Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has blurred the line between home and workplace. With numerous companies normalising work from home, abundant data is being transcended into the open domain, hence sensitive information is more prone to security vulnerabilities today than ever before. We are excited to partner with Airtel Payments Bank as this pioneering tie-up will assert the company’s pledge to provide innovative new-age risk solutions to our customers to prevent cyber-attacks exploding in the era of digital transformation.”

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer, Airtel Payments Bank, added, “We are pleased to partner with ICICI Lombard to offer this product to our customers. It is an important addition to our existing bouquet of simple, secure, and value-driven solutions, and we hope our users will seek the advantage of this unique offering.”

Notably, ICICI Lombard has been at the forefront of providing millions of customers with access to simplified and new-age risk solutions to its customers based on their diversified needs. The tie-up will be an innovative solution from ICICI Lombard as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has underlined the need for cyber insurance by citing the increase in digital fraud and cyber theft during the pandemic.

