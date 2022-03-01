Amazon Launches New Offers On ‘Super Value Days’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Amazon.in announced its summer offers with the launch of ‘Super Value Days’ with 45% off on grocery, household essentials, packaged foods, personal care, and baby and pet care products among others. Notably, it will be live till March 7 next with grocery deals starting as low as Rs 1 and free delivery for prime members.

The customers can further avail of an instant discount of 10% on Axis Bank debit and credit cards with a minimum transaction of Rs 250 up to Rs 2,500 and flat Rs 200 back on a minimum order of Rs 2,000 from March 4-7.