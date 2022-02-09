Amway India Introduces New Range Of Supplements

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: Amway India introduced a range of nutrition supplements in trendy, tasty, convenient, and simplified formats like flavorful gummies and mouth dissolving jelly strips under its flagship brand Nutrilite. Designed to suit modern lifestyles, especially of the busy young millennials, this range of on-the-go nutrition supplements is all set to further strengthen Amway’s nutrition portfolio.

Announcing the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “The launch of this new range under Nutrilite is a defining moment in the evolution of the brand. We aim to amplify the use of supplements in maintaining a healthy life with these fun and convenient nutrition formats which are designed to meet your nutritional requirements. Today, with the youth spending time mostly indoors, leading to sunlight deprivation and deficiency in Vitamin D, and with prolonged exposure to blue light radiation from various digital devices, it is equally important to address the need to maintain bone health and eye health as well along with maintaining overall health and immunity. Understanding this need, we have so far introduced gummies and jelly strips packed with essential nutrients to benefit the targeted conditions. The range is specially designed to complement today’s fast-paced lifestyles of the young millennials who are always on the go. Giving impetus to our focus in the areas of personalised and simplified nutrition, especially for the youth, we expect this new range to meet their expectations and everyday nutrition needs and thereby contribute significantly to our overall nutrition category.”

Notably, the range comprises of three products – Seize the Day, strawberry-flavored gummies containing vitamins and minerals, D-fence – mouth dissolving jelly strips containing Vitamin D3, and I Candy gummies containing Lutein & Zeaxanthin to support eye health.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India, said, “Our latest offering of supplements in these innovative formats is best defined as cool, trendy and simplified nutrition from Amway powered by our flagship brand Nutrilite to address the nutrition needs of the new generation consumers. As per recent reports, 48% of consumers do not consume supplements because of a lack of tasty formats and a massive 73% of the potential audience are open to considering gummies as a suitable format. This is led by factors such as busier lifestyles, rising disposable income, and increased focus on preventive solutions. Also, the youth today are well informed, aware, and conscious about the fact that their regular diet is not enough to meet the nutritional requirements.”