Assam’s Jumbo Friendly Tea Garden To Feature On Historytv18

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: In a unique story from the northeastern part of the country a tea farmer Tenzing Bodosa is making a difference with the world’s first elephant-friendly tea garden in Assam. To add to the flavour, a popular show ‘OMG! YehMera India’ on HistoryTV18 is all set to feature an episode segment dedicated to the tea garden on February 28 next.

Concerned about the rise in human-elephant conflict, Bodosa has tried to encourage a more symbiotic human-elephant relationship at his three-hectare tea garden in Udalguri, Assam. Not only did he shun dangerous practices like electric fences and drainage ditches used by others to discourage the movement of elephants through tea gardens, but he has also created a buffer zone filled with plants and trees that provide elephants with ample food.