ASUS Launches India’s First ProArt Series Laptops

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, announced the expansion of its consumer PC lineup with the launch of India’s first ProArt series laptops on Friday. Designed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, ASUS’ ProArt series feature industry-first innovations in the form of ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus. ASUS also launched a series of VivoBook across AMD/Intel and 14inch/16inch variants – VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED, to offer a personalised choice for consumers.

ASUS has incorporated innovative designs and cutting-edge technologies into every ProArt product, not only to create unparalleled aesthetics but also to provide powerful performance and an excellent user experience. In addition to the creator series PCs, ASUS has also announced ASUS ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established creators across the industry to come together, share and learn. The program for upcoming artists, designers, music producers, creators offers an innovative platform to encourage and train budding creators from the bests in the industry.

Leon Yu, regional director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia, said, “At ASUS, we strongly believe in building a complete ecosystem for our consumers, by equipping them with not just innovative machines but also enabling proper grooming. We have designed and curated a program for budding content creators to learn from the best in the Industry. With the Asus ProArt Lab, we are bullish to create success among the creators’ community through our new ProArt Labs and product line-up. India is an important market for us and we will continue to introduce innovation designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian community.”

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, business head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “The recent times have proven to be a catalyst in driving new trends in the industry and has motivated the creators’ fraternity to opt for specialised machines that cater to their specialised requirement. At ASUS, we strive to be the pioneer whenever there is an opportunity for introducing new technology, and the launch of our ProArt series is a step towards bringing something special for the creators’ community. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the one-of-a-kind program, ASUS ProArt Lab, we aim to further empower the creators’ community enabling them to unleash the unexplored creativity. We’re certain that the new lineup and platform will enable an incredible experience for creators across genres while allowing us to channelise the growth in the creators’ industry.”