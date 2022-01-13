Axis Bank, Minkasupay Come Together For A Seamless Net Banking Experience 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Axis Bank announced its partnership with MinkasuPay to offer the smoothest net banking payment experience for its customers, through a biometric authentication solution on Wednesday. Axis Bank through this partnership with MinkasuPay will enable customers to make net banking payments in merchant apps using Fingerprint or Face ID, without the need for usernames, passwords, and OTPs. This will help enhance user experience, while also bolstering security and reducing cyber- fraud.

Notably, MinkasuPay’s biometric authentication solution is a 2-Factor-Authentication solution that leverages the power of smartphones and biometrics to eliminate friction. 2FA, as mandated by the RBI, helps increase the security of all digital transactions. For the first transaction, customers have to log in to their net banking account by using their username & password, verifying the OTP, as usual, to get on-boarded. For all subsequent transactions, a Fingerprint or Face ID can be used to approve payments.

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & head, Cards and Payments, Axis Bank said, “We are excited to offer this best-in-class experience on our net banking platform. With the growing adoption and usage of digital payments, our partnership with MinkasuPay will play an important role in enhancing customers’ net banking experience. It will improve transaction success rates and further strengthen safety and security of digital transactions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anbu Gounder, CEO, MinkasuPay said, “We are pleased to partner with Axis Bank to bring the best payment experience in the country to their customers. MinkasuPay is the pioneer of 1-click payments in India and offers biometric authentication solutions for Net banking, Debit card, Credit card, and UPI payments. MinkasuPay’s patented security technologies make online transactions much safer. Instead of trying to optimize existing OTP-based flows, or compromise on security for low-ticket items, we have built a truly innovative digital payments authentication platform from the ground up that leverages device binding and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for making quick and secure payments.”