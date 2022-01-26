Axis Bank Q3FY22 Result Reports PAT Of Rs 3,614 Crores

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Axis Bank announced its Q3FY22 and nine months results, reporting an all-time high quarterly net profit of Rs 3,614 crores, up 224% YoY and 15% QoQ, as compared to a profit of Rs 1,117 crores in Q3FY21. The Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 17% YOY to Rs 8,653 crores in Q3FY22 from Rs 7,900 crores in Q2FY22 and Rs 7,373 crores in Q3FY21. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q3FY22 improved by 14 bps QoQ stood at 3.35%. CASA deposits grew by 25% YOY and 7% QoQ, whereas the CASA ratio stood at 44%, up 189 bps YOY. The bank’s operating revenue reflects a 21% growth from Rs 10,302 crores in Q3FY21 to Rs 12,493 crores in Q3FY22.

As of December 31, the Bank reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels 3.17% and 0.91% respectively as against 3.53% and 1.08% % as of September 30. The Bank’s Fee income grew by 15% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs 3,344 crores. Retail fees grew 16% YOY and 6% QoQ; and constituted 65% of the Bank’s total fee income. The bank’s overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) including profit for 9MFY22 stood at 18.72% with a CET 1 ratio of 15.33%. The Bank’s domestic subsidiaries delivered strong performance with a reported total PAT of Rs 872 crores, up 61% YOY over the 9MFY21 total profit of Rs 541 crores.