Azim Premji University To Support Economically Disadvantaged Students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Azim Premji University that boasts of an excellent placement record with over 90 organisations is set to conduct several developmental workshops for students to help them make the right career choices. The University- based in Bangalore announced admissions to its full-time Postgraduate 2-year MA programmes in Education, Development, Public Policy & Governance, and Economics besides 1 year LLM in Law & Development. Notably, APU provides opportunities for a variety of field experiences spread across all semesters consisting of weekly practicums, immersion visits, organisational internships, faculty-mentored research projects, and independent field projects.

The University provides extensive need-based scholarships, based on the family income of the students 100%, 75%, 50%, and 25% on tuition, accommodation, and food. Anyone with an annual income of fewer than 7 lakhs can apply for the scholarship. The University also offers a 50% tuition fee waiver for candidates with a minimum of 3 years experience after graduation for all 2-year PG programs.

Anurag Gupta, director, Student Affairs, Azim Premji University said, “In a developing country like India, there is an immense need to systematically and formally train and educate students to be ready to work in the social sector. Azim Premji University has been contributing to this need of the country through its Post Graduate programs in Education, Development, Economics, Public Policy, and Law. We endeavor to produce competent, committed, and motivated professionals for the social sector who will then go on to make a big difference to Indian society.”