Bailey To Now Home Deliver Water Jars 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: Parle Agro announced that its new Bailley packaged drinking water will now be delivered at the doorstep of its customers without having to pay for any delivery charges. The offer is currently ongoing in Guwahati.

As per the offer, Bailey is offering a 20-litre Jar which will be delivered to the customer’s Residence, Offices, Shops, and other places within Guwahati without any delivery charges. Director Raj Shekhar Agarwal further added that customers can avail uninterrupted services of high-quality hygienic water with added minerals that too at the comfort of their houses.