Big Bazar Announces Mega Saving Offers 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Big Bazaar began 2022 with the biggest savings extravaganza of the year- Sabse Saste Din, from January 19-26. This power-packed sale aims to deliver to every Indian home the lowest prices on food, household items, electronics, fashion apparel, footwear, toys, and many other categories for maximum savings. Moreover, this year customers can avail of all the offers not just in stores but also get it delivered home via the Big Bazaar app, its website and avail free home delivery in 2 hours.

Along with the lowest prices, customers will also get fashion vouchers worth Rs 2500 on shopping anything worth Rs 2500. SBI credit card customers can enjoy an extra 7.5% discount on minimum shopping of Rs 3500 in-store.

Speaking about the event, Pawan Sarda, CMO – Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, “This year’s Sabse Saste Din is going to be bigger than ever before as it goes live online and in stores. We want to reach every Indian household with our 2 hours free home delivery promise. Shoppers can avail lowest prices on daily essentials, home needs, fashion, electronics & much more. They can shop everything that they have been planning for and more to get the most out of their budgets. We welcome everyone to shop at Big Bazaar online or at the store based on their comfort.”