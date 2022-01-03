Tuesday, January 4
Blued India Extends Its Support To ANP+

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Blued India has extended its support to The Assam Network of Positive People (ANP+) by coming on board as the lead sponsor. As a part of its commitment to fostering a stigma-free community, Blued India joined hands with ANP to spread awareness and encourage positive and open conversations in the community. In addition to being offline, ANP+ is also a listed partner on Blued India which has been verified to provide HIV testing and counselling services. The theme of the event was to share life experiences and make a safe space for all things related to HIV.

Notably, the evening was graced by minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshav Mahanta among other personalities like Rabi Sarma, Dr Akashitora Saikia, Mehboob Rahman Sarkar from ASACS, Firoz Khan from Alliance India. During the occasion, ANP+ also handed over a memorandum to the Health minister in which various demands which were from the PLHIV community were mentioned.

