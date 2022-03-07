Britannia’s Guwahati Factory Spearheads D&I Goals With Over 60% Women Workforce

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Britannia Industries Limited announced that its manufacturing facility at Guwahati now employs more than 60% of women of its total workforce. The company has steadily increased the number of women employees at its manufacturing facility over the years and targets to exit 2022 with 65% women in its workforce. Diversity has been an integral part of the company’s sustainability framework. The facility manufactures the company’s flagship brands including Britannia Good Day, Marie Gold, and Nutrichoice with a daily production capacity of 260 metric tons.

Vinay Singh Kushwaha, Britannia Industries said, “Estimates show that only 12% of India’s manufacturing sector, which employs 27.3 million people comprises women. We are proud that our Guwahati manufacturing facility is playing a key role in promoting diversity. The women of Britannia’s Guwahati facility have significantly augmented the company’s meritocracy-driven work culture while boosting the company’s overall productivity and performance. Our efforts to promote diversity are an important pillar of our sustainability strategy to positively impact communities we operate in. When women gain financial independence, entire families and communities progress. And when that happens, the country prospers. By 2024, 50% of our factory workforce will comprise women.”