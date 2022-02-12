BYJU’S Initiative Touches 3.4 Million Children

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 11: Reinforcing its commitment to creating a far-reaching impact for students from underserved communities, BYJU’S flagship social impact initiative, Education for All (EFA), marks the one-year milestone of its launch. Within a year, the initiative has impacted 3.4 million children across 26 states and over 340 districts by making tech-driven education accessible, and possible for all. On the occasion of its one-year anniversary, BYJU’S Education for All has revised its goals to empower 10 million children by 2025 through high-quality digital learning from 5 million which was decided at the launch of this initiative.

Through the EFA NGO partners and on-ground facilitators, students are now using the BYJU’S App as a primary mode of learning. This effort has witnessed phenomenal engagement and traction among children using the app. Additionally, girls form close to 50% of the beneficiaries of BYJU’S Education for All programs. According to an initial study by KPMG (SROI method), a whopping 75% continue to use the app for an average of 1 hour per day.

On the annual milestone of Education for All (EFA), Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, BYJU’S, said, “EFA was born out of our dream to cultivate an equal opportunity education ecosystem. While the program was in its nascent stage, the Covid-19 pandemic shook the world, it challenged the foundation of our education ecosystem by forcing millions of schools to shut down. Our technology-first education tools helped us bridge the gaps widened by the pandemic. Through our ever-growing network of strategic NGO partners, we continue to provide quality education to millions of children across the remotest parts of India like Uri, Hailakandi, Tirap, Bastar, and more. With each passing day, the number of children continues to grow. It is heartwarming to know that we have been able to restore smiles on the faces of children. Every child we connect to education renews our commitment to making quality education accessible and equitable. We believe that the young minds of the country possess immense talent, and with the right resources and support, we can together transform the future of India.”

Speaking about the partnership with BYJU’S, Matthew Joseph, country director, American India Foundation said, “The last two years have exposed the wide chasm between the connected and the unconnected, revealing hordes that are far behind on the digital uptake. Millions of students from underserved communities do not have the access to high-quality education, or the right resources, curriculum, and guidance to continue and scale their learning. AIF’s partnership with BYJU’S aims to address such inequalities in digital readiness that further widen the digital divide and have significant development implications that cannot be ignored. This partnership has impacted thousands of students across different states in the last year and that is just the beginning. We hope that this association enables us to reach the length and breadth of this country and ensure that we do not leave those who are less digitally equipped even further behind in a post-pandemic world.”