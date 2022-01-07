Card-on-File Tokenisation To Usher In A New Era Of Digital Payments: Mastercard 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: To safeguard India from mounting cyber and financial fraud cases, the Reserve Bank of India rolled out a landmark decision in September 2021. The new regulation by the central bank permitted the payments networks and issuer banks to offer card tokenisation services as Token Service Providers (TSPs) to the e-commerce Merchants and Payment Aggregators starting January 1, 2022. This permission is an extension to the device-based tokenisation services provided by the payments network.

Notably, tokenization is a mechanism to replace card numbers with a token, i.e., a virtual number, specific to a merchant. When a consumer logs into a merchant app or website, where their card details were stored, they only see the last 4 digits of the original card number. At the backend, TSPs will replace the card number with a token, ensuring that card details are not stored anywhere in the value chain, except for issuer banks and the networks.