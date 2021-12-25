Dailyhunt Introduces Assamese Language

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Dailyhunt officially announces Assamese as its 15th language on the app. Built on the back of a vision to bridge the digital divide of the nation, this new addition to the app will help resolve the unmet content requirements of millions of users who prefer consuming content in Assamese. With the introduction of Assamese, Dailyhunt now covers all 13 Indian languages with a script on its platform.

Notably, Assamese, an Indo-Aryan language is also referred to as the ‘language of the plains’ and is spoken by approximately 23 million people across India and is primarily spoken in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, according to Census data collected in 2011. With a vast user base of over 350 million monthly active users and 80 million daily active users on the app, Dailyhunt’s latest addition will serve a new cohort of users with content that will create awareness, knowledge, and engagement. Assamese was introduced earlier this year on a trial basis on the app and witnessed strong growth in terms of consumption and reach within a very short period. The language saw a staggering growth of 73% in daily active users and a 130% growth in page views. A total of over 3,300 Assamese text stories are consumed on the app per month. Assamese text content has garnered a multi-fold increase in engagement from its users and video content has witnessed more than 200% growth in video plays over the last two months.

Prashant Chacko, executive director, Eterno Infotech said, “In a country where only 10% of its population speak English, it is all the more important for platforms like ours to encourage local language content and empower users with easy to consume news and information. Considering the popularity of Assamese as a language across Bharat and looking at the response we have received on Dailyhunt so far, makes it a solid case to explore opportunities across categories in this language, on our app. We are overwhelmed with the popularity of Assamese content on Dailyhunt and look forward to serving and enabling the new cohort of users.”